Russia has a new interceptor drone "Kinzhal": what kind of weapon is it?

Kyiv • UNN

 2668 views

The Russian company ASF-Innovations presented a new drone "Kinzhal" at the "Innoprom-2025" exhibition in Yekaterinburg. This drone is designed to destroy enemy drones by ramming, has a speed of up to 300 km/h, and is equipped with a thermal imaging IR seeker.

Russia has a new interceptor drone "Kinzhal": what kind of weapon is it?

The Russian company ASF-Innovations presented a new drone, the "Kindzhal". Its task is to destroy enemy drones by ramming. The updated weapon was shown at the "Innoprom-2025" exhibition in Yekaterinburg. This was reported by Army Recognition, writes UNN.

Details

According to the developers, the "Kindzhal" is designed for close interception of targets at low altitudes. The maximum speed of the apparatus is 300 km/h. A thermal imaging IR seeker is installed in the nose, which allows the drone to independently target.

The Russians claim that all components of the "Kindzhal" were allegedly manufactured by Russian companies: frames and fuselage - Farmplast LLC, electric motor - Pro-Technology, propellers - Vector LLC, and control electronics - Krait.

The drone is similar to the previously presented interceptor "Yolka", which the occupiers are already using in the combat zone. This indicates that the "Kindzhal" could become part of a comprehensive system of Russian short-range air defense.

According to analysts, despite the presentations, none of the Russian platforms for intercepting UAVs has yet undergone large-scale combat deployment. In particular, Ukraine has already established mass production of similar drones, while Russia is only taking its first steps.

The presentation of the "Kindzhal" also indicates Russia's desire to close the gap in this area and move from experimental models to mass production.

New Pentagon directive: radical restructuring and rapid expansion of drone arsenal11.07.25, 20:39 • 8945 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

