Russia prepares assassinations and sabotage in Germany to stop aid to Ukraine - CPD

Photo: CPD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Germany is recording an increase in sabotage, espionage, and other security threats from Russia. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The head of Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Sinan Selen, stated an increase in sabotage, espionage, and other security threats. According to him, foreign actors, primarily Russia, are demonstrating a greater willingness to take risks and are using a wider range of tools, not excluding even assassinations. - the post says.

Berlin openly acknowledges that Russia perceives Germany as one of its main adversaries, and the main targets of external operations are logistics, the defense industry, and the technology sector.

After 2022, the Kremlin significantly intensified hybrid actions against Germany. This refers to a comprehensive strategy that combines cyberattacks, disinformation, espionage, and sabotage with the aim of weakening support for Ukraine and undermining EU unity. Elections also remain an important area of influence. In these conditions, creating a comprehensive system for responding to hybrid threats becomes crucial. - the post says.

Recall

The Munich Security Conference report warns of a possible new war by Russia against the Baltic states within two years after a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Russia could also launch a "local" war against one neighbor within six months.