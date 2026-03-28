Russia monitors US bases from satellites in Iran's interests, sanctions cannot be lifted - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he receives daily information from intelligence agencies in an online format, even when outside of Ukraine. He announced this during a Zoom call with journalists as part of his official visit to Qatar, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, on the morning of March 28, he received information that Russian satellites, in the interests of Iran, had photographed US military facilities in the Middle East.

On March 24, they photographed the American-British base Diego Garcia on Chagos Island in the Indian Ocean. They also photographed Kuwait International Airport and part of the oil field territory at the Greater Burgan field. On March 25 – Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. On March 26 – Shaybah oil and gas field (Saudi Arabia), Incirlik Air Base (Turkey), Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar) - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that there are no Ukrainian facilities on this list and also criticized the easing of sanctions against Russia.

But who is helping whom by lifting sanctions from an aggressor who earns money daily, transmitting relevant information about attacks on American, Middle Eastern, British, American-British bases, etc.? When facilities are photographed in Ukraine, we always know that they need to be covered, because an operation to destroy them is being worked out. Energy and water supply, military facilities, etc. Everyone knows why repeated photography is done - they are preparing. If the "Russkies" are doing this, how can sanctions be lifted? - says the head of state.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the need to pressure the Russian Federation.

Lifting sanctions is definitely not pressure. It turns out strange. Sanctions are lifted, and the aggressor transmits information to strike at facilities, including those of countries that talk about lifting sanctions or are already lifting them – the President summarized.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine shares its developments and experience in countering Russian and Iranian drones with partners in the Middle East.