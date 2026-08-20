Russia lost nearly 1,500 troops and 1,672 UAVs in a day — General Staff

Over the course of August 19, Russian forces lost 1,480 soldiers and 1,672 UAVs in the war against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 20, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel ‒ 1,472,640 (+1,480)

tanks ‒ 12,283 (+7)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 25,165 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 48,261 (+56)

MLRS ‒ 2,050 (+7)

air defense systems ‒ 1,577 (0)

aircraft ‒ 439 (0)

helicopters ‒ 354 (0)

operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 470,869 (+1,672)

ground robotic systems ‒ 2,321 (+10)

ships / boats ‒ 35 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

motor vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 136,818 (+500)

special equipment ‒ 4,551 (+3)

cruise missiles ‒ 5,010 (0)

The data is being уточнено.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the main task for the new Minister of Defense, Yevhen Khmara, is to configure the defense system, the production and procurement system, as well as the supply system for the troops.

Putin is trying to unite Russians around the idea of war against Ukraine ahead of the elections - ISW