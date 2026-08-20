Russia lost nearly 1,500 troops and 1,672 UAVs in a day — General Staff

$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
04:31 AM • 3318 views
The NBU terminated the powers of the chair of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank
01:53 AM • 16388 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 4 killed and 23 injuredPhotoVideo
August 19, 10:05 PM • 28554 views
Attack on Kyiv: at least four people injured, children's hospital damaged
August 19, 08:59 PM • 29843 views
"It was worth it": one of the co-organizers of the protests in support of Fedorov announced their end
August 19, 07:07 PM • 28622 views
The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi
August 19, 04:44 PM • 34783 views
Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 57378 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
August 19, 02:50 PM • 35775 views
As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injuredPhoto
August 19, 01:40 PM • 30595 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
August 19, 11:27 AM • 32008 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine is preparing draconian punishments for systematic traffic violators: details from the National PoliceAugust 19, 08:41 PM • 3790 views
Kyiv attacked with ballistic missiles: hits and fires recordedAugust 19, 09:11 PM • 14476 views
The United States has created a covert corridor for tankers in the Strait of Hormuz - AxiosAugust 19, 09:43 PM • 5228 views
Attack on Kyiv Claims the Lives of Two Women, Six People InjuredAugust 19, 10:50 PM • 11576 views
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen12:41 AM • 9656 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 34474 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 57383 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 48241 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 58732 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 56515 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Jeff Bezos
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 39978 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 62945 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 99027 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 103169 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 109713 views
Actual
Bild
Financial Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Film
Gold

Russia lost nearly 1,500 troops and 1,672 UAVs in a day — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported Russian military losses for August 19. Total personnel losses are approaching 1.5 million people.

Russia lost nearly 1,500 troops and 1,672 UAVs in a day — General Staff

Over the course of August 19, Russian forces lost 1,480 soldiers and 1,672 UAVs in the war against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 20, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel ‒ 1,472,640 (+1,480)
    • tanks ‒ 12,283 (+7)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 25,165 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 48,261 (+56)
          • MLRS ‒ 2,050 (+7)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,577 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 439 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 354 (0)
                  • operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 470,869 (+1,672)
                    • ground robotic systems ‒ 2,321 (+10)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 35 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • motor vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 136,818 (+500)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,551 (+3)
                              • cruise missiles ‒ 5,010 (0)

                                The data is being уточнено.

                                We remind you

                                President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the main task for the new Minister of Defense, Yevhen Khmara, is to configure the defense system, the production and procurement system, as well as the supply system for the troops.

                                Putin is trying to unite Russians around the idea of war against Ukraine ahead of the elections - ISW15.08.26, 07:15 • 12057 views

                                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                                War in Ukraine
                                War in Ukraine
                                Armed Forces of Ukraine
                                Ukraine