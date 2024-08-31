Russia lost 1360 occupants per day, total losses reached 615 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
On August 30, Russia lost 1,360 soldiers in Ukraine. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the invasion have reached about 615,000 people, as well as a significant amount of equipment and weapons.
Over the course of August 30, Russia lost 1360 occupants in Ukraine. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has reached almost 615 thousand soldiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.
Details
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/31/24 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 614950 (+1360) people were liquidated;
- tanks - 8582 (+8) units;
- armored combat vehicles - 16736 (+14) units;
- artillery systems - 17614 (+42) units;
- MLRS - 1176 (+1) units;
- air defense systems - 940 units;
- aircraft - 368 units;
- helicopters - 328 units;
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14471 (+18) units;
- cruise missiles - 2557 (+1) units;
- ships/boats - 28 units;
- submarines - 1 unit;
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 23825 (+62) units;
- special equipment - 2977 (+10) units.
