Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

General Staff: 195 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 195 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27764 views

There were 195 combat engagements in the frontline, including 66 in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants launched 3 missile attacks, 79 air strikes and over 4,000 shelling rounds, while the Armed Forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

Over the past day, 195 combat engagements took place on the frontline, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on August 29, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 195 combat engagements were registered. Almost a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes using five missiles and 79 air strikes, including 96 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,314 kamikaze drones to attack.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, one on an MLRS at a firing position, one on an air defense system, one on a pontoon crossing of the Russian occupiers and two more on other important enemy targets.

As indicated, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, there were two enemy-initiated firefights. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Liptsy and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements reached twenty-three over the last day. Defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Kruhlyakivka, Synkivka and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Makiivka, Nevske and Novoyehorivka.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Bilohorivka, Spirne and Verkhnekamianske.

On the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers negated 11 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Twenty-one times the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk direction. He acted in the areas of Pivnichne, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York and, most actively, near Nelipivka. It carried out seven strikes on Toretsk with thirteen guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders repelled 66 attacks. More than half of them were in the areas of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Ukrainka, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Halytsynivka and Kostiantynivka, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 30 times.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy made six attempts to seize our positions near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk region. He also attacked from the direction of Mykilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, two attacks by the invaders on Ukrainian positions near Robotyno and Novodanylivka were repelled.

In the Prydniprovsky and Huliaipilsky sectors, the occupants did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian occupants were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence and conducts reconnaissance activities.

Our soldiers continue to actively deplete the enemy's combat potential, including during the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

- said the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising