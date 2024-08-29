UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Occupants lost 1200 servicemen in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost 1200 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 29.08.24:

- Personnel: 612390 (+1200).

- Tanks: 8571 (+3).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16699 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 17549 (+27).

- RSVP: 1174.

- Air defense systems: 939 (+1).

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14369 (+21).

- Cruise missiles: 2556 (+3).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 23706 (+52).

- Special equipment: 2965 (+15).

Information is being clarified.

