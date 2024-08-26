There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel massive attacks of occupants - General Staff

There were 148 combat engagements at the front. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking Ukrainian positions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, today the invader used 127 missiles, 59 air strikes with 81 combat aircraft, 649 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out almost 3,200 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: attacking forces attacked near Vovchansk, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the enemy assault.

In Kupyanske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the area of Novooosynove, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.

In Limanske: The enemy attacked 18 times near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. The defenders repelled all of them.

In Siverske: Defense forces repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. However, fighting continues near Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 terrorist attacks near Chasovyi Yar.

In Toretsk: 11 times the aggressor's forces tried to break into the Ukrainian defense. The attack in the New York area continues.

In Pokrovske: The defenders repelled 56 offensive and assault actions of the occupiers in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka, Karlivka. Currently, there are still 6 firefights going on.

In Kurakhivske: 14 firefights were repelled. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 attacks, although four clashes are still ongoing near Karlivka and Nevelske.

In Vremivske: there were 20 clashes near Vodyane and Vuhledar. It is known that 4 attacks are still ongoing near Prechystivka.

In Prydniprovske: Defense forces repelled 3 enemy attempts to attack our positions in the island zone.

There were 136 combat engagements in the frontline - General Staff