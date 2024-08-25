There were 136 combat engagements in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have taken place, in particular, the enemy attacked 41 times in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is also active in the Lyman and Kurakhiv sectors, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

“The Russian invaders launched one strike with three missiles and 58 air strikes, dropping 95 UAVs. In addition, they engaged 436 kamikaze drones and fired 3169 times at the positions of our troops and settlements,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

Reportedly, 41 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector in the vicinity of eight localities. The enemy concentrated almost half of the attacks near Novohrodivka. The defense forces have repelled 37 attacks in the sector, and the occupants' attacks are still ongoing near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove and in the direction of Sukhoi Balka.

“Preliminary, 254 occupants were neutralized in this sector today. Two armored personnel carriers, two artillery systems, three UAVs and 15 vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, an armored personnel carrier, an artillery system, a 120-mm mortar and three vehicles were damaged,” the report says.

In the Liman sector, 21 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of seven different localities during the day, with the main focus of attacks in the areas of Nevske and Druzhelyubivka, where 13 attacks took place.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times near Karlivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka and Kostiantynivka. “Our troops destroyed four infantry fighting vehicles and damaged three. In addition, the occupants lost six vehicles and 25 servicemen forever,” the report said.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our defenses 13 times near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolesnykivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. Eleven battles are over, two are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there were 12 engagements. The enemy made the main efforts in the area of Chasovyi Yar, where it conducted seven unsuccessful assaults.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy carried out nine offensive and assault actions towards Vuhledar and Vodiane. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian troops seven times near Nelipivka and Toretsk. Four attacks were stopped, three attacks near Nelipivka are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirna, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, and one battle is ongoing near Ivanodaryivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, four hostile attacks took place near Vovchansk and Liptsy.

“According to the information currently available, Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv sector eliminated and wounded 76 occupants, destroyed two tanks, an artillery system, 32 UAVs, five vehicles and seven units of special equipment, and damaged nine artillery systems and three vehicles,” the General Staff informs.

The enemy was unsuccessful in the Prydniprovsky sector, attacking the positions of our units twice.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy and holding the line.

