There were 136 combat engagements in the frontline - General Staff

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135809 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232775 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169679 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162664 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216463 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112865 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203122 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 46663 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 50346 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 44077 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105424 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100967 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232775 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216463 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203122 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229308 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216665 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100967 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105424 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157206 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156038 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159869 views
There were 136 combat engagements in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105609 views

Over the last day, 136 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 41 attacks. The enemy carried out 58 air strikes, used 436 kamikaze drones and fired 3169 times at Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have taken place, in particular, the enemy attacked 41 times in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is also active in the Lyman and Kurakhiv sectors, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

“The Russian invaders launched one strike with three missiles and 58 air strikes, dropping 95 UAVs. In addition, they engaged 436 kamikaze drones and fired 3169 times at the positions of our troops and settlements,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

Reportedly, 41 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector in the vicinity of eight localities. The enemy concentrated almost half of the attacks near Novohrodivka. The defense forces have repelled 37 attacks in the sector, and the occupants' attacks are still ongoing near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove and in the direction of Sukhoi Balka.

“Preliminary, 254 occupants were neutralized in this sector today. Two armored personnel carriers, two artillery systems, three UAVs and 15 vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, an armored personnel carrier, an artillery system, a 120-mm mortar and three vehicles were damaged,” the report says.

In the Liman sector, 21 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of seven different localities during the day, with the main focus of attacks in the areas of Nevske and Druzhelyubivka, where 13 attacks took place.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times near Karlivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka and Kostiantynivka. “Our troops destroyed four infantry fighting vehicles and damaged three. In addition, the occupants lost six vehicles and 25 servicemen forever,” the report said.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our defenses 13 times near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolesnykivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. Eleven battles are over, two are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there were 12 engagements. The enemy made the main efforts in the area of Chasovyi Yar, where it conducted seven unsuccessful assaults.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy carried out nine offensive and assault actions towards Vuhledar and Vodiane. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian troops seven times near Nelipivka and Toretsk. Four attacks were stopped, three attacks near Nelipivka are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirna, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, and one battle is ongoing near Ivanodaryivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, four hostile attacks took place near Vovchansk and Liptsy.

“According to the information currently available, Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv sector eliminated and wounded 76 occupants, destroyed two tanks, an artillery system, 32 UAVs, five vehicles and seven units of special equipment, and damaged nine artillery systems and three vehicles,” the General Staff informs.

The enemy was unsuccessful in the Prydniprovsky sector, attacking the positions of our units twice.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy and holding the line.

General Staff: 135 combat engagements in the frontline, major attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector23.08.24, 02:00 • 106559 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

