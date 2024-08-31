Russia launches 221 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 221 times during the day. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

“During the day, the occupants fired 221 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched 2 rocket attacks on Lyubomyryivka,” the statement said.

It is noted that Russian troops carried out air strikes on Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

The head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA also reports that 103 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka, and 9 MLRS attacks hit Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Gulyaypole and Prymorske.

There were also 104 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka.

There were 26 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, two people fell into a well: one is dead