In Zaporizhzhia, two people fell into a well: one is dead

In one of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia district, two men fell into a well while cleaning it. As a result, one of them died and the other suffered hypothermia. This was reported on August 29 by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the cleaning of a 30-meter-deep well in the yard of the house, a container of clay fell to its owner, who was at the bottom. Another man who was nearby went down to the injured man:

“Two men were cleaning a well about 30 meters deep. During the work, a container of clay fell on the head of the homeowner, who was at the bottom of the well. To help him, the second man went down to him and stayed by his side until the rescuers arrived,” the statement said.

The rescuers went down to the bottom of the well and lifted the men out. One of them, born in 1981, who had a container of clay fall on his head, died. Another man, born in 1966, suffered hypothermia and refused hospitalization.

