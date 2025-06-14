Russia launched almost 60 UAVs at Ukraine: 43 drones were neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 UAVs on the night of June 14, 43 drones were shot down, reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force, on the night of June 14 (from 22.00 on June 13), the enemy attacked with 58 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalove, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia region", the message reads.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 08.30, air defense forces destroyed 43 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east and north of the country. 23 - shot down by fire weapons, 20 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare", - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hits of enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 9 locations, and falls of downed (fragments) in 5 locations.

On the night of June 13, Russia launched 4 ballistic missiles and 55 drones at Ukraine, 43 drones were destroyed, and there were hits in 9 places.