Russia is planning a major strike on Ukraine for the operation with attacks on airfields – New York Times

Russia plans to launch a significant strike against Ukraine in response to recent drone attacks on its military airfields, which resulted in the loss of strategic bombers.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

In response to the large-scale "Web" operation, which Ukrainian special services conducted on June 1, the Russian military plans to strike Ukraine. According to the New York Times, the retaliatory strike may include massive attacks on Ukrainian facilities.

The publication's sources note that the Russian leadership is considering various options, including the use of high-precision weapons to strike at Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

American officials said they expect Russia to respond significantly to Ukraine for these attacks. US intelligence has not yet determined exactly what attacks Russia may strike, but officials believe Moscow may resume drone strikes on civilian targets, hit the power grid or launch new waves of medium-range ballistic missiles – writes the New York Times

Let us remind you

According to sources of the New York Times, the attack that occurred on June 1, 2025, was carried out by Ukrainian forces using drones that hit four Russian military airfields, destroying or damaging about 34% of the fleet of Russian strategic bombers, including Tu-95, Tu-22M and A-50.

Operation "Web" was organized by the Security Service of Ukraine and personally controlled by President Volodymyr Zelensky.