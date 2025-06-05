Russia fired a missile at Kharkiv: residential high-rise buildings are hit

On the night of June 5, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. The city authorities reported that residential high-rise buildings in the Slobodsky district were hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Synegubov, the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

Details

On Thursday, June 05 at 00:36, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synegubov reported that Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. The consequences of the enemy attack are being established. Preliminary, the "arrival" was recorded in the Slobidskyi district. There has been no information about casualties so far. - the official said in a post.

At 01:04, Igor Terekhov informed that arrivals were recorded in the area of dense residential development in the Slobidskyi district.

"There are several enemy UAVs in the sky - Slobidskyi district of the city is especially careful!", - added the mayor.

