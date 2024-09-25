Russia has nothing but nuclear blackmail: Yermak responds to Putin's new threats of a nuclear strike

Nuclear blackmail of Russia is the only possible lever of influence on the world. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Apart from nuclear blackmail, Russia has nothing else, no other tools to intimidate the world - Yermak said in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, the head of the OP assured that even “these tools will not work.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is seeking to change its nuclear doctrine. He warned that Moscow is considering the possibility of a nuclear strike in response to an attack on Russia by drones or long-range missiles.