Russia has nothing but nuclear blackmail: Yermak responds to Putin's new threats of a nuclear strike
Kyiv • UNN
Against the backdrop of new threats of a nuclear strike from Moscow, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that nuclear blackmail is the only tool available to Russia.
Nuclear blackmail of Russia is the only possible lever of influence on the world. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.
Details
Apart from nuclear blackmail, Russia has nothing else, no other tools to intimidate the world
At the same time, the head of the OP assured that even “these tools will not work.
Recall
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is seeking to change its nuclear doctrine. He warned that Moscow is considering the possibility of a nuclear strike in response to an attack on Russia by drones or long-range missiles.