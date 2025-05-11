Russia has intensified assaults in the south: trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

During the so-called temporary "ceasefire" announced by the Russian Federation, the enemy did not stop fighting in the south of Ukraine, and seeks to advance towards the Dniproprovsk region.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.

Well, the only thing that was not in the south was that the enemy did not use aviation weapons, and did not launch air strikes with guided aerial bombs and non-aerial missiles, during this so-called truce. The enemy used the rest of the weapons, including artillery weapons, and launched strikes with kamikaze drones, as well as strikes with drop drones. - said Voloshyn.

He also added that the number of assault operations was greater than when there was no "ceasefire".

This applies, in particular, to the Novopavlivka direction, on which the defense forces of Ukraine repelled approximately 25-30 assault operations per day. - explained Voloshyn.

According to him, the hottest situation was on the Novopavlivka direction - this is the south of the Donetsk region, where Russian troops are trying to advance towards the administrative border with the Dnipropetrovsk region.

I want to say that the enemy is conducting his assault operations there, quite intensively. The fact that he is trying to advance there towards the Dnipropetrovsk region is undoubtedly, he strives to advance there, but the defense forces of Ukraine are actively destroying him there. Every day he suffers losses of about 100-150 personnel there. - the spokesman noted.

According to Voloshyn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting an active maneuverable defense there - they lure the enemy into fire bags and destroy his units.

