Russia has intensified assaults in the south: trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 11477 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 36072 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 65953 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 60674 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88636 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56256 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70208 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74002 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64150 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66285 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"

May 11, 02:41 AM • 4776 views

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

May 11, 03:01 AM • 13633 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

May 11, 03:44 AM • 39405 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM • 13504 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

06:21 AM • 10654 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 36174 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 145423 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 156865 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 139246 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 200032 views
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 17826 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88636 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 48595 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 55338 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 63710 views
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia has intensified assaults in the south: trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

The enemy has intensified assaults in the south, trying to break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The situation has worsened in the Novopavlivka direction, where the Russian Federation is suffering significant losses.

Russia has intensified assaults in the south: trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

During the so-called temporary "ceasefire" announced by the Russian Federation, the enemy did not stop fighting in the south of Ukraine, and seeks to advance towards the Dniproprovsk region.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.

Details

Well, the only thing that was not in the south was that the enemy did not use aviation weapons, and did not launch air strikes with guided aerial bombs and non-aerial missiles, during this so-called truce. The enemy used the rest of the weapons, including artillery weapons, and launched strikes with kamikaze drones, as well as strikes with drop drones.

- said Voloshyn.

He also added that the number of assault operations was greater than when there was no "ceasefire".

This applies, in particular, to the Novopavlivka direction, on which the defense forces of Ukraine repelled approximately 25-30 assault operations per day.

- explained Voloshyn.

According to him, the hottest situation was on the Novopavlivka direction - this is the south of the Donetsk region, where Russian troops are trying to advance towards the administrative border with the Dnipropetrovsk region.

I want to say that the enemy is conducting his assault operations there, quite intensively. The fact that he is trying to advance there towards the Dnipropetrovsk region is undoubtedly, he strives to advance there, but the defense forces of Ukraine are actively destroying him there. Every day he suffers losses of about 100-150 personnel there.

- the spokesman noted.

According to Voloshyn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting an active maneuverable defense there - they lure the enemy into fire bags and destroy his units.

The situation on the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated: the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions - Voloshyn

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
