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Russia has increased repression against its citizens abroad eightfold — intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

After 2022, the number of documented cases of Russia’s repression abroad increased eightfold. Moscow is persecuting critics and their relatives.

Russia has increased repression against its citizens abroad eightfold — intelligence

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has intensified the persecution of its citizens abroad. Over three years, the number of documented cases of transnational repression has increased eightfold. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, citing a report by Mariana Katzarova, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in russia, UNN writes.

Details

The document "Nowhere to Hide: Exporting the 'Rule of Fear' Beyond the Country’s Borders – Transnational Repression by the Russian Federation" cites nearly 400 cases of russia persecuting citizens living abroad, as well as other people whom the Kremlin considers its opponents.

Before the beginning of the full-scale war, an average of 29 such cases per year were recorded over an eight-year period. After 2022, the average increased to 89 cases.

According to Katzarova, russia has created a state system for monitoring, intimidating, and punishing critics of the regime who have left the country. The pressure also extends to their relatives who remain in russia.

Leaving russia does not mean leaving Russian repression behind

- the UN Special Rapporteur noted.

The methods of persecution listed in the report include killings, assassination attempts, attacks, and poisoning. According to the document, at least nine FSB units are involved in such operations, along with Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services, the prosecutor’s office, and federal ministries.

In addition, moscow uses international mechanisms to search for and detain people abroad. In particular, russia actively submits so-called Red Notices to Interpol. At the same time, about half of such requests submitted in 2024 were canceled by the organization’s headquarters.

Cooperation between russia and partner states remains a separate instrument. According to the report, through such mechanisms moscow is attempting to persecute abroad people whom it considers disloyal to the Russian regime.

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Olga Rozgon

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