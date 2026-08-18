Russia has damaged more than 900 sports facilities since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 930 sports infrastructure facilities have been damaged or completely destroyed. The largest number are in the Kherson, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. The Ministry of Youth and Sports told UNN this in response to an inquiry.

Details

According to the Ministry of Sports, citing information from regional military administrations, as of 11.08.2026, 930 sports infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion.

The ministry noted that most sports facilities and infrastructure are located in temporarily occupied territories and areas close to the line of contact.

The number of regions in which sports infrastructure facilities have been damaged and/or destroyed is 18, including:

Kherson region – 228 facilities;

Kharkiv region – 180 facilities;

Luhansk region – 108 facilities;

Donetsk region – 95 facilities;

Sumy region – 82 facilities;

Zaporizhzhia region – 56 facilities;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 47 facilities;

Mykolaiv region – 38 facilities;

Kyiv city – 26 facilities;

Kyiv region – 19 facilities;

Odesa region – 15 facilities;

Chernihiv region – 15 facilities;

Zhytomyr region – 7 facilities;

Lviv region – 3 facilities;

Poltava region – 3 facilities, Cherkasy region – 3 facilities;

Vinnytsia region – 2 facilities, Khmelnytskyi region – 2 facilities, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1 facility.

According to the results of the fourth stage of the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4), conducted jointly with the World Bank, direct damage to Ukraine’s sports infrastructure was estimated at approximately $374 million as of December 2024. At the same time, the RDNA5 report has already estimated direct damage to cultural, sports and tourism infrastructure at a combined $4 billion, without separately identifying the sports component - the ministry reported.

To remind

Since the beginning of the war, Russian occupiers have damaged or destroyed 88 stadiums in Ukraine, 14 of which have been completely destroyed. Direct damage inflicted on sports infrastructure is estimated at $4 billion.