Russia has created at least 10 secret bases for launching drones: a significant part of Europe is under threat

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1608 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4714 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 6300 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16292 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20565 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18670 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23256 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14745 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34461 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36039 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28398 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 7252 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12869 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11910 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11390 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60788 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60340 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111293 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94557 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86314 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Israel
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5664 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28432 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29155 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58822 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95734 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Russia has created at least 10 secret bases for launching drones: a significant part of Europe is under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3224 views

Journalists from The Telegraph have uncovered at least 10 secret Russian bases for launching drones near the borders with Ukraine and Belarus. The new long-range "Geran" drones can reach Warsaw, posing a potential threat to NATO countries.

Russia has created at least 10 secret bases for launching drones: a significant part of Europe is under threat

 Russia is rapidly expanding its network of secret bases for launching long-range attack drones. According to an investigation by The Telegraph, at least 10 such facilities are located near the borders with Belarus and Ukraine. Some of them are already being used to attack Ukraine. UNN reports.

Details

Journalists analyzed satellite imagery and leaked documents and identified at least 59 new launch rails. About 20 of them are longer, which may indicate the ability to launch the latest long-range drones.

Production of jet-powered "Shaheds" in Russia has exceeded the output of conventional "Geran-2" drones — Militarnyi15.08.26, 23:18 • 11868 views

Some bases are being established on the sites of former military facilities and airfields, while others are located in rural areas. More than 1,000 drones may be stored simultaneously at one of the facilities.

The new "Gerans" may threaten NATO countries

Russia is modernizing its attack drones, including by developing jet-powered versions capable of covering nearly 1,000 km. According to the publication, the "Geran-4" and "Geran-5" may carry up to 90 kg of payload and reach a speed that makes them difficult to intercept.

Intelligence officials said that Russia is accelerating the creation of an LNG “shadow fleet”13.08.26, 15:52 • 5072 views

Seven of the 10 facilities identified by The Telegraph have already been used in recent attacks on Kyiv. The new infrastructure also poses a potential threat to NATO countries—in particular, the range of the new drones already makes it possible to consider Warsaw a potentially reachable target.

At the same time, The Telegraph emphasizes that there is no evidence of plans by Russia to attack Poland or other countries of the Alliance.

Drones have fundamentally changed the nature of modern warfare and have become a decisive factor on the battlefield

- a NATO representative told the publication.

According to an estimate by DroneSec, the expansion of the network allows Moscow to launch more drones simultaneously and reduce their flight time to targets. This could significantly increase the scale of future Russian air attacks.

Zelenskyy: 5% of the Patriot missiles from US would help get through winter, 10% would destroy all Russian ballistic missiles13.08.26, 08:29 • 21539 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World