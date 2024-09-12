Russia has begun to engage conscripts in the Kharkiv sector due to a lack of personnel

The Russian army has started using conscripts in the Kharkiv sector. This was reported by the spokesman for the operational and tactical group "Kharkiv", Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, UNN reports with reference to the OTU "Kharkiv".

According to him, this may indicate a shortage of career military personnel in Russian units, which is why the military command is forced to use less experienced soldiers.

Significant losses incurred by the enemy in the Kharkiv sector, which is more than ten thousand people in our operational area alone in four months, forced Russia to seek additional resources to continue the war. Russian legislation does not prohibit the use of conscripts for combat after they have served four months, so we can predict their appearance in other areas - Vitaliy Sarantsev indicated .

He added that Russian propaganda has already "warmed up" society to such developments, tested its reaction, which predictably turned out to be zero. Therefore, according to the colonel, we should expect the following steps, in particular, the start of a large-scale mobilization campaign in Russia

Sarantsev emphasized that the Ukrainian military continues to hold the line in the Kharkiv sector and other areas and is ready to repel new enemy attacks.

Russians keep trying to advance to Kupyansk in Kharkiv region