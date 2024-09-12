Russians keep trying to advance to Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118986 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121605 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153537 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152859 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142928 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198307 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187014 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 70049 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 39183 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 50126 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 78563 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 56552 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198360 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201931 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11856 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149860 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149102 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153181 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144111 views
Russians keep trying to advance to Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Russians keep trying to advance to Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16707 views

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy intensified assault operations, using more resources and equipment. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled the attacks and improved their tactical position in the area of Lypky and Vovchansk.

On the  Kupyansk section, Russians are not giving up their attempts to advance to the town of Kupyansk. This was reported by Vitaliy Lytvyn, an officer of the intelligence department of the Rubizh brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

We are taking the direction of Liptsy and Vovchansk. The enemy is still trying to conduct assault operations there, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are still able to counterattack these units and improve their tactical position in some areas. In the Kupyansk sector in Kharkiv region, the enemy has more resources, more manpower and more equipment. There, he is conducting more active assault operations with the use of various equipment, such as BPP 1, 2, 3, tanks, and artillery,

- Lytvyn said.

He noted that Liptsi-Vovchansk is more of a deterrent operation by the reserves and assets of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

That is, we understand that Liptsi-Vovchansk is more of a deterrent operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' reserves and assets to prevent them from being redeployed to more active combat areas, while in the Kupyansk sector the enemy keeps trying to advance to the town of Kupyansk. However, over the past day, all enemy assault attempts were repelled,

- Lytvyn noted.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a Russian “Tor” SAM by drone in Kupyansk sector09.09.24, 14:35 • 14038 views

AddendumAddendum

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council is planning to consider the issue of forced evacuation from 29 settlements in Kupiansk district due to the escalation of hostilities.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

