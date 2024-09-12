Russians keep trying to advance to Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

On the Kupyansk section, Russians are not giving up their attempts to advance to the town of Kupyansk. This was reported by Vitaliy Lytvyn, an officer of the intelligence department of the Rubizh brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

We are taking the direction of Liptsy and Vovchansk. The enemy is still trying to conduct assault operations there, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are still able to counterattack these units and improve their tactical position in some areas. In the Kupyansk sector in Kharkiv region, the enemy has more resources, more manpower and more equipment. There, he is conducting more active assault operations with the use of various equipment, such as BPP 1, 2, 3, tanks, and artillery, - Lytvyn said.

He noted that Liptsi-Vovchansk is more of a deterrent operation by the reserves and assets of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

That is, we understand that Liptsi-Vovchansk is more of a deterrent operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' reserves and assets to prevent them from being redeployed to more active combat areas, while in the Kupyansk sector the enemy keeps trying to advance to the town of Kupyansk. However, over the past day, all enemy assault attempts were repelled, - Lytvyn noted.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council is planning to consider the issue of forced evacuation from 29 settlements in Kupiansk district due to the escalation of hostilities.