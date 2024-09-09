Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a Russian “Tor” SAM by drone in Kupyansk sector

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Tor air defense system in the Kupyansk direction using a kamikaze drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OTU “Kharkiv”.

Details

The SAM was detected by an aerial reconnaissance group of the 107th Separate Tank Brigade in the Kupyansk direction, which transmitted coordinates to the UAV strike crews.

The crew of the Striks of the Slobozhansky Guards performed the task professionally and with great skill - the target was destroyed along with the ammunition and crew using only one kamikaze drone with a cumulative charge - The military said.

For reference

The Tor surface-to-air missile system is a Soviet and Russian tactical anti-aircraft missile system designed to solve air and missile defense tasks at the divisional level.

It can simultaneously hit up to four targets at a distance of up to 16 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 10 kilometers. The ammunition of one launcher is 16 missiles.

The system's self-propelled launcher is capable of operating autonomously, detecting and hitting targets on its own. The crew of the vehicle consists of three soldiers.

Recall

Military counterintelligence officers of the SBU and the Armed Forces destroyed the Russian long-range radar “Kasta” in Zaporizhzhia region. This station was the “eyes” of Russian air defense and controlled Ukrainian airspace.