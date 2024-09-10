Russia fired 66 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

During the day, the Russians fired 66 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 181 explosions. Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Hlukhivska, Berezivska, Putivlska, Richkivska and Druzhbivska communities were under attack. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Major attacks on communities:

Khotyn community: guided aerial bomb attack - 2 explosions.

Rechkivka community: a shelling by the CAB - 1 explosion.

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and strikes by UAVs (5 explosions).

Esman community: attacks with MLRS (5 explosions), artillery (6 explosions), mortar (22 explosions), UAV strikes (2 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (13 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions), artillery shelling (13 explosions), FPV drone attack (10 explosions), UAV explosive device drops (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling (6 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone attack (11 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), grenade launcher attack (4 explosions), UAV explosive device drops (4 explosions), and a UAV strike (1 explosion).

Berezivska community: strikes by the CAB (2 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: strikes by the KAB (3 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: FPV drone attack (15 explosions), artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Putivl community: mortar shelling (2 explosions).

This situation indicates a long and intense aggression by Russian troops on the territory of Sumy region.

