Occupants attacked Sumy district, warning - there are casualties

The Russian army has launched an air strike on the settlements of Sumy district. Preliminary, there are victims, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy RMA.

"This afternoon, on September 9, the enemy carried out an air strike on the settlements of Sumy district using anti-aircraft guns. Preliminary, there are victims. All necessary services are working at the scene," the statement said.

According to RMA, the consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

Explosions occurred in Sumy a few minutes apart