Explosions occurred in Sumy a few minutes apart
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Sumy, explosions occurred several minutes apart. Monitoring groups reported CABs in the direction of Sumy, but the city and regional authorities have not yet commented on the incident.
Explosions have been heard in Sumy, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
It should be noted that the explosions in Sumy occurred several minutes apart.
The monitoring groups reported CABs in the direction of Sumy.
So far, city and regional authorities have not commented on the explosions.
