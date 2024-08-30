ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Russia fired 262 times in Sumy region in 24 hours, one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45352 views

On August 30, Russian troops shelled 13 communities in Sumy region, with 262 explosions recorded. Air bombs, artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks and drones were used. One civilian was wounded.

On August 30, the Russian army shelled Sumy region 95 times. 262 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Nyzhniosyrovatska, Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska, Putivlska, Seredyno-Budska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska and Sveska communities were under fire. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The Hlukhivska community was shelled with guided aerial bombs - three hits. One civilian was injured. There were also attacks with FPV drones (28 explosions) and artillery (5 explosions).

The Yunakivska community was attacked by a Lancet attack drone (1 explosion).

In Krasnopilska community, there was artillery shelling (22 explosions), mortar shelling (26 explosions), dropping of explosive devices from drones (4 explosions), shelling with MLRS (9 explosions), and a rocket attack (2 explosions).

Russian troops fired mortars (45 explosions), MLRS (13 explosions), and an FPV drone attack (6 explosions) on the territory of Esmanska community.

There was one rocket attack on the Nyzhniosyrovatska community

Mortar shelling (3 explosions) was recorded in Putivlska community.

The Sveska community was hit by an FPV drone (2 explosions).

In Bilopilska community, a grenade attack (4 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded.

Artillery shelling (11 explosions), tank shelling (13 explosions), and Russian troops attacked the territory of Velykopysarivska community with FPV drones (4 explosions).

Russian troops shelled Druzhbivska community with artillery (12 explosions) and hit it with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Five aerial bombs were dropped on the territory of Shalyhynska community, and there were also FPV drone strikes (6 explosions).

An FPV drone attack (3 explosions) and mortar shelling (9 explosions) were carried out in Novoslobidska community.

In Seredyna-Budska community, Russian troops attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions), there were artillery (4 explosions) and mortar attacks (3 explosions).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

