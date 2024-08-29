russians shell Bilopillya in Sumy region with bombs, there are damages
russians conducted about 9 air strikes on Bilopillya. The outskirts of the town were damaged, businesses and agricultural facilities were destroyed. There were no civilian casualties.
As of 11:00 a.m. on August 29, about nine aerial bombardments were recorded in Bilopillia, Sumy region. There is destruction on the outskirts of the city and destroyed businesses. This was reported by Belopillya Mayor Yuriy Zarko to Suspilne, UNN reports.
Today, around four o'clock in the morning, we had four "arrivals", and from 10 o'clock onwards, we had 5-6 hits. One of them was on the way from Bilopillia to Sumy, which is on the outskirts of the city. At that moment there were no cars and no injured or dead people. And we also have hits near the hospital and in other neighborhoods. I think it was KABs, because we had information that there was a flight of KABs
In the evening of August 28, according to the head of the community, there were also about 6 explosions near an agricultural enterprise. Three buildings were damaged, warehouses were completely destroyed, equipment was damaged and cattle were killed. No one was injured or killed.
Today, on August 29, it was reportedthat the sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy.
