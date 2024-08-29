russians shell Bilopillya in Sumy region with bombs, there are damages

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126428 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215435 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162336 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158297 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207607 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105213 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100999 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 82062 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106347 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103140 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 68555 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207607 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209322 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 39479 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52331 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153850 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152876 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156825 views
russians shell Bilopillya in Sumy region with bombs, there are damages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18310 views

russians conducted about 9 air strikes on Bilopillya. The outskirts of the town were damaged, businesses and agricultural facilities were destroyed. There were no civilian casualties.

As of 11:00 a.m. on August 29, about nine aerial bombardments were recorded in Bilopillia, Sumy region. There is destruction on the outskirts of the city and destroyed businesses. This was reported by Belopillya Mayor Yuriy Zarko to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Today, around four o'clock in the morning, we had four "arrivals", and from 10 o'clock onwards, we had 5-6 hits. One of them was on the way from Bilopillia to Sumy, which is on the outskirts of the city. At that moment there were no cars and no injured or dead people. And we also have hits near the hospital and in other neighborhoods. I think it was KABs, because we had information that there was a flight of KABs

- Zarko said.

In the evening of August 28, according to the head of the community, there were also about 6 explosions near an agricultural enterprise. Three buildings were damaged, warehouses were completely destroyed, equipment was damaged and cattle were killed. No one was injured or killed.

Addendum 

Today, on August 29, it was reportedthat the sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy.

Russians shelled 7 villages in Chernihiv region: almost 30 explosions per day29.08.24, 12:58 • 19774 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

