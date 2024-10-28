Russia fired 101 times in Sumy region: a woman was injured
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the occupiers attacked 13 communities in Sumy region, 201 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivska and Krasnopilska communities suffered the most, and there is a wounded person in the Seredyno-Budska community.
The aggressor forces fired 101 times in Sumy region, resulting in 201 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Several communities were shelled, including Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyno-Budska, Sveska and Znob-Novgorodska.
Youth community:
- There were 31 artilerisky bombs, as well as 4 drops of kerovani aviation bombs (KAB) and 1 shot by an FPV drone.
Krasnopilska community:
- The community was subjected to significant attacks, including 13 explosions from FPV drones, 14 explosions from UAVs, 24 mortar attacks and 9 artillery attacks.
Khotyn Community:
- 2 explosions were recorded as a result of an airstrike (kab) and 9 mortar attacks.
Belopolskaya hromada:
- Russian troops dropped 14 mines and carried out 3 explosions caused by the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs.
Velykopysarivska community:
- There were 10 mortar attacks and 2 explosions from FPV drones.
Hlukhiv community:
- Four explosions from mortar attacks and one FPV drone attack were recorded.
Shalyhyne community:
- The enemy launched MLRS strikes (11 explosions), conducted 5 mortar attacks and dropped explosive devices from UAVs (4 explosions).
Seredyna-Buda community:
- There were 2 artillery attacks, 6 mortar attacks and 6 FPV drone attacks. As a result of the attacks, one person was injured, and a private house and a car were damaged.
Esman Community:
- The community suffered from 5 explosions caused by FPV drones.
Znob-Novgorod community:
- The enemy delivered 3 artillery strikes.
Svesa community:
- Two artillery attacks and four explosions from FPV drones were recorded.
Miropolskaya hromada:
- There were 5 artillery attacks and 6 explosions from FPV drone fire.
Novoslobodskaya hromada:
- The community suffered 1 explosion from an FPV drone.
