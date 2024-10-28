Russia fired 101 times in Sumy region: a woman was injured

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 21096 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 115313 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173504 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109094 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345253 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174386 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145470 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196307 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125075 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108234 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 11174 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9360 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 8800 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8390 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7080 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 21096 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88436 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 115313 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 173504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161423 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22681 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25346 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39233 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47758 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136292 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia fired 101 times in Sumy region: a woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18603 views

During the day, the occupiers attacked 13 communities in Sumy region, 201 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivska and Krasnopilska communities suffered the most, and there is a wounded person in the Seredyno-Budska community.

Russia fired 101 times in Sumy region: a woman was injured

The aggressor forces fired 101 times in Sumy region, resulting in 201 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Several communities were shelled, including Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyno-Budska, Sveska and Znob-Novgorodska.

  Youth community:

  • There were 31 artilerisky bombs, as well as 4 drops of kerovani aviation bombs (KAB) and 1 shot by an FPV drone.

  Krasnopilska community:

  • The community was subjected to significant attacks, including 13 explosions from FPV drones, 14 explosions from UAVs, 24 mortar attacks and 9 artillery attacks.

  Khotyn Community:

  • 2 explosions were recorded as a result of an airstrike (kab) and 9 mortar attacks.

  Belopolskaya hromada:

  • Russian troops dropped 14 mines and carried out 3 explosions caused by the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs.

  Velykopysarivska community:

  • There were 10 mortar attacks and 2 explosions from FPV drones.

  Hlukhiv community:

  • Four explosions from mortar attacks and one FPV drone attack were recorded.

 Shalyhyne community:

  • The enemy launched MLRS strikes (11 explosions), conducted 5 mortar attacks and dropped explosive devices from UAVs (4 explosions).

 Seredyna-Buda community:

  • There were 2 artillery attacks, 6 mortar attacks and 6 FPV drone attacks. As a result of the attacks, one person was injured, and a private house and a car were damaged.

  Esman Community:

  • The community suffered from 5 explosions caused by FPV drones.

  Znob-Novgorod community:

  • The enemy delivered 3 artillery strikes.

  Svesa community:

  • Two artillery attacks and four explosions from FPV drones were recorded.

  Miropolskaya hromada:

  • There were 5 artillery attacks and 6 explosions from FPV drone fire.

 Novoslobodskaya hromada:

  • The community suffered 1 explosion from an FPV drone.

Terrorist country attacks energy facilities in Sumy region with drones27.10.24, 07:35 • 48308 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Multiple rocket launcher
Sums
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87