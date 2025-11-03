The Russian State Duma approved in the first reading a bill that provides for the extension of the "transition period" in education in the occupied Ukrainian territories until January 1, 2028. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

The official explanation is standard - "it is necessary to complete integration into the Russian educational space" and "to bring up the level of salaries and material base."

But in reality, this is an admission of the obvious: "integration" has failed. Despite years of occupation, Russia has not been able to create a full-fledged education system even by its own standards. - the post says.

It is noted that there is a shortage of teachers in schools - most local teachers refused to work according to Russian programs. Those who remained are forced to undergo "retraining" online through Russian platforms, receiving certificates that have no legal force even in Russia itself.

According to CNR sources, in some schools in Kherson region and Donbas, teaching is conducted by "young specialists" from Russian regions, who are lured by short-term contracts and "additional payments." In fact, most of them leave after a few months, leaving students without a stable educational process.

"The de facto extension of the 'transition period' means the legalization of degradation: instead of integration - chaos, instead of education - propaganda, instead of development - an attempt to hide failure," the CNR added.

Russia is experiencing a significant shortage of doctors and teachers, but instead of developing qualified personnel, the authorities are relying on cheap labor. The country is increasing the quota for labor migrants and simplifying requirements for medical personnel, allowing paramedics to perform the functions of doctors.

