Russia deploys a missile carrier to the Black Sea

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 32465 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142976 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124932 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132735 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110220 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104387 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85287 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126203 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82143 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 96770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142966 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168595 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179324 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126203 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127608 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142051 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133763 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151024 views
Russia deploys a missile carrier to the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38299 views

There are eight Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. Three of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total warhead of up to 26 missiles.

As of the morning of Saturday, January 11, eight Russian ships, some of them carrying Kalibr missiles, have been spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 11, 2025, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea. It is a Kalibr missile carrier.  The total salvo is up to four missiles.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. 

Image

At the same time, Ukrainian navy sailors are monitoring the situation in the Mediterranean Sea, where seven enemy ships are stationed. Among them are two Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total of 22 missiles.

During the day , the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, none continued to the Bosporus; 2 vessels to the Azov Sea, which were moving from the Bosporus.

- the post says.

The situation in the seas remains under constant control of the Ukrainian military.

Vita Zelenetska

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

