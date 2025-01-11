Russia deploys a missile carrier to the Black Sea

As of the morning of Saturday, January 11, eight Russian ships, some of them carrying Kalibr missiles, have been spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 11, 2025, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea. It is a Kalibr missile carrier. The total salvo is up to four missiles.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

At the same time, Ukrainian navy sailors are monitoring the situation in the Mediterranean Sea, where seven enemy ships are stationed. Among them are two Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total of 22 missiles.

During the day , the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, none continued to the Bosporus; 2 vessels to the Azov Sea, which were moving from the Bosporus. - the post says.

The situation in the seas remains under constant control of the Ukrainian military.