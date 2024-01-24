Russia demands to urgently convene a meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft

Russian Federation demands to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of a Russian IL-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"Russia demands an urgent UN Security Council meeting on the crash of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region". - Russian media quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Recall

Earlier it became known that a Russian IL-76 was shot down in the Belgorod region . Subsequently, Russia made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

The Main Intelligence Directorate statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information on who exactly was on board the downed Russian Il-76 aircraft and in what numbers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces amid information about the downfall of the Il-76 made a statement regarding the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction