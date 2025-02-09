ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 38587 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 82530 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100924 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114935 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97058 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102299 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113200 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158042 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Russia claims to have shot down allegedly 35 Ukrainian UAVs

Russia claims to have shot down allegedly 35 Ukrainian UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54911 views

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed the destruction of 35 Ukrainian drones in different regions of Russia. The largest number of drones - 18 units - was allegedly shot down in Kursk Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that 18 drones were allegedly shot down in Kursk region, and 3 in the Orel region and Krasnodar Krai each. writes UNN with reference to Astra.

According to the agency, 18 drones were shot down in the Kursk region, four each in the Orel region and Krasnodar Krai, three each in the Voronezh and Rostov regions, and one each in the Bryansk and Tula regions, as well as in annexed Crimea.

Recall 

On Sunday night, air defense worked in the area of Voronezh due to a drone attack in the Voronezh region . According to the regional governor, several UAVs were destroyed, there were no casualties or damage. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

