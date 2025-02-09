Russia claims to have shot down allegedly 35 Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian Defense Ministry says that 18 drones were allegedly shot down in Kursk region, and 3 in the Orel region and Krasnodar Krai each. writes UNN with reference to Astra.

According to the agency, 18 drones were shot down in the Kursk region, four each in the Orel region and Krasnodar Krai, three each in the Voronezh and Rostov regions, and one each in the Bryansk and Tula regions, as well as in annexed Crimea.

Recall

On Sunday night, air defense worked in the area of Voronezh due to a drone attack in the Voronezh region . According to the regional governor, several UAVs were destroyed, there were no casualties or damage.