Russia claims drones in Belgorod and Kursk regions at night and in the morning

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" and "intercepted" drones in the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia at night and in the morning, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that its air defense system allegedly "destroyed" two drones over the territory of Belgorod region at night, and "intercepted" one UAV over the territory of Kursk region.

And in the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims, another drone was "destroyed" over the territory of the Belgorod region.

