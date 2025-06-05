Russia became a threat after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine – Rutte

In the past few years, it has become clear that there is a great threat from Russia. It produces as many shells in three months as NATO does in a year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a briefing, reports UNN.

The last few years have shown that change is extremely important. There is a great threat from Russia, when in 2022 it started a full-scale war against Ukraine. Of course, it started in 2014, but this massacre started in 2022 - Rutte said.

He added that Russia, with a much weaker economy than the NATO alliance, produces as many munitions in three months as NATO produces in a year.

How many munitions they produce, which is the basis of everything. In three months, they produce what we, the whole of NATO, produce in a year. And this is with an economy 25 times larger than Russia's - the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance stressed.

Rutte also added that statesmen and politicians should appeal to their people and explain what will happen to them if they do nothing.

All politicians and leaders understand this. They must appeal to their people and explain what will happen to them if nothing changes - Rutte added.

NATO defense ministers discussed support for Ukraine and the allocation of 25 billion euros in additional security assistance. Proposals for assistance announced at the "Ramstein" meeting were also supported.