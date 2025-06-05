Russia became a threat after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine – Rutte

$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 5676 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 20178 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 33945 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 39406 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 50358 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 51168 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 83315 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 61328 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48184 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67417 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 26436 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 65993 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84327 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 22421 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 58076 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 20624 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 115063 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 126980 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 186322 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 226378 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84497 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 61290 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 106288 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 331870 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 173682 views
The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Russia became a threat after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine – Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

NATO Secretary General stated that Russia produces as many munitions in 3 months as the entire alliance does in a year. He emphasized the need to explain the consequences of inaction.

Russia became a threat after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine – Rutte

In the past few years, it has become clear that there is a great threat from Russia. It produces as many shells in three months as NATO does in a year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a briefing, reports UNN.

The last few years have shown that change is extremely important. There is a great threat from Russia, when in 2022 it started a full-scale war against Ukraine. Of course, it started in 2014, but this massacre started in 2022

- Rutte said.

He added that Russia, with a much weaker economy than the NATO alliance, produces as many munitions in three months as NATO produces in a year.

How many munitions they produce, which is the basis of everything. In three months, they produce what we, the whole of NATO, produce in a year. And this is with an economy 25 times larger than Russia's

- the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance stressed.

Rutte also added that statesmen and politicians should appeal to their people and explain what will happen to them if they do nothing.

All politicians and leaders understand this. They must appeal to their people and explain what will happen to them if nothing changes

- Rutte added.

Addition

NATO defense ministers discussed support for Ukraine and the allocation of 25 billion euros in additional security assistance. Proposals for assistance announced at the "Ramstein" meeting were also supported.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Ukraine
