Russia-backed militants strike 362 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, enemy troops carried out 362 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the occupiers carried out 362 attacks on 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, six air strikes were recorded on the towns of Huliaipole and Temyrivka.
In addition, 225 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked such settlements as Prymorske, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
Four attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka, while 127 artillery shells were fired at Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
A total of 99 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
