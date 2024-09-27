Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region
Explosions have been heard in Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by RMA Chairman Ivan Fedorov. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use in the region.
Explosions in Zaporizhzhya region
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the detection of a threat of ballistic missile use in Zaporizhzhia region.
