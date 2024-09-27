Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region

There were explosions in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhya region - Ivan Fedorov said.

Add

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the detection of a threat of ballistic missile use in Zaporizhzhia region.

Explosion in Zaporizhzhia region: Ivan Fedorov, head of OVA, reported