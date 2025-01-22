Another anti-record: Russia-backed militants made almost 3,830 attacks in Donetsk region over the last day
Kyiv
Russian troops conducted 3,829 attacks along the contact line in Donetsk region, including 33 aerial bombardments. The attacks killed 1 person, wounded 3, and damaged critical infrastructure.
According to the military administration, the enemy attacked the territory of the contact line. 12 settlements were damaged, including 54 residential buildings.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of RMA head Vadym Filashkin and law enforcement officers in Donetsk region.
Over the previous day, the enemy carried out a record number of attacks along the contact line in Donetsk region.
Over the previous day, the Russians fired 3829 times at the Donetsk region along the contact line. This is the first time such a huge number of attacks has been recorded.
The head of the RMA noted that the occupier dropped 33 guided aerial bombs on residential areas of Donetsk region. 1 person was killed and three were wounded.
Filashkin reported on the destruction of critical infrastructure, municipal and private property.
According to the Police of Donetsk region:
The shelling affected 12 localities: the towns of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, the village of Rayhorodok, and the villages of Berestok, Illinivka, and Mykolaivka.
Seventy-three civilian objects were destroyed, including 54 residential buildings.
The Russians shelled Pokrovsk with drones and artillery. The shelling killed one person, injured another, damaged 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, a car, and a garage. The enemy attacked Bilytske with 3 FAB bombs, wounding 2 civilians. An administrative building, an outbuilding, and cars were destroyed.
Evacuation continues - the issue is under constant control of the president and the government
The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, recalled that social services, as well as rescuers and police, are doing everything possible to take as many people as possible out of the territory of the Donetsk region.
Of the 300,000 people who still remain in the region, about 40,000 live in settlements near the front, according to the RMA head's report. He noted that the issue of evacuating civilians to safer regions of Ukraine is under constant control of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the government.
