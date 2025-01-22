Another anti-record: Russia-backed militants made almost 3,830 attacks in Donetsk region over the last day

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 98755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101386 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109341 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133209 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136547 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103810 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113456 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120949 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 70822 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115797 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 43010 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42703 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 98824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133223 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157699 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31568 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42703 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115797 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120949 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140654 views
Another anti-record: Russia-backed militants made almost 3,830 attacks in Donetsk region over the last day

Another anti-record: Russia-backed militants made almost 3,830 attacks in Donetsk region over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36508 views

Russian troops conducted 3,829 attacks along the contact line in Donetsk region, including 33 aerial bombardments. The attacks killed 1 person, wounded 3, and damaged critical infrastructure.

According to the military administration, the enemy attacked the territory of the contact line. 12 settlements were damaged, including 54 residential buildings.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of RMA head Vadym Filashkin and law enforcement officers in Donetsk region. 

Over the previous day, the enemy carried out a record number of attacks along the contact line in Donetsk region.

Over the previous day, the Russians fired 3829 times at the Donetsk region along the contact line. This is the first time such a huge number of attacks has been recorded.

- noted Filashkin.

The head of the RMA noted that the occupier dropped 33 guided aerial bombs on residential areas of Donetsk region. 1 person was killed and three were wounded.

Filashkin reported on the destruction of critical infrastructure, municipal and private property.

Image

According to the Police of Donetsk region:

The shelling affected 12 localities: the towns of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, the village of Rayhorodok, and the villages of Berestok, Illinivka, and Mykolaivka.

Seventy-three civilian objects were destroyed, including 54 residential buildings.

The Russians shelled Pokrovsk with drones and artillery. The shelling killed one person, injured another, damaged 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, a car, and a garage. The enemy attacked Bilytske with 3 FAB bombs, wounding 2 civilians. An administrative building, an outbuilding, and cars were destroyed.

- the police press service reports.
Image

Evacuation continues - the issue is under constant control of the president and the government

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, recalled that social services, as well as rescuers and police, are doing everything possible to take as many people as possible out of the territory of the Donetsk region.

A well-known lawyer from Dnipro, who corrected Russian missile strikes on the city, is detained22.01.25, 11:03 • 30383 views

Of the 300,000 people who still remain in the region, about 40,000 live in settlements near the front, according to the RMA head's report. He noted that the issue of evacuating civilians to safer regions of Ukraine is under constant control of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the government.

Russian troops shell Kostyantynivka since morning: two wounded reported22.01.25, 12:38 • 26338 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
donetskDonetsk

