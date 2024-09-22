russia attacks Kherson suburb with drone: there are victims

russian occupants attacked Kherson with drones in the morning, leaving two men, 51 and 86 years old, seriously injured. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, writes UNN.

Details

At about eight o'clock in the morning on September 22, Russian occupants attacked the center of Kherson with a drone, injuring a 51-year-old man. He was hospitalized with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion and multiple shrapnel wounds to his back.

An 86-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of the city as a result of a drone attack. He suffered a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital.

Recall

Yesterday, the occupants shelled a number of settlements in Kherson region, hitting residential areas, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities.