Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "Shaheds": a fire broke out

On the night of April 19, Russia launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia using a "Shahed" UAV. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OMA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Russians attacked the regional center with "Shaheds". A fire occurred. Emergency services are working at the scene. - wrote the official.

"Information about the extent of destruction and casualties is being clarified," he added.

