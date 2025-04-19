Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "Shaheds": a fire broke out

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 39522 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 56383 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 66662 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 71739 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 108246 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 92431 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 156969 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54035 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 139053 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85242 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1.6m/s
53%
751 mm
Popular news

Finnish Shipyard May Build Icebreakers for US Coast Guard

April 18, 03:50 PM • 9034 views

You have to be an outright bastard to inflict such blows on Good Friday: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kharkiv

April 18, 04:12 PM • 9576 views

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 112, including 9 children

April 18, 05:11 PM • 9974 views

Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

April 18, 05:45 PM • 9260 views

Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

April 18, 06:07 PM • 11229 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 39522 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 89463 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 145091 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 156969 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 139053 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 17294 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 20094 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 22025 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55926 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 68530 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "Shaheds": a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

On the night of April 19, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with "Shahed" attack UAVs. As a result of the hit, a fire occurred, information about the consequences is being clarified.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "Shaheds": a fire broke out

On the night of April 19, Russia launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia using a "Shahed" UAV. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OMA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Russians attacked the regional center with "Shaheds". A fire occurred. Emergency services are working at the scene.

- wrote the official.

"Information about the extent of destruction and casualties is being clarified," he added.

The SBU calls on Ukrainians to be vigilant on Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks18.04.25, 15:39 • 6636 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Shahed-136
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,430.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.81