Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 114 UAVs: 79 drones neutralized

Russia launched four S-300 missiles and 114 drones at Ukraine overnight, 79 of the latter were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 2, the enemy attacked with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region and 114 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east and south of the country. 40 were shot down by fire weapons, 39 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - reported the Air Force on social networks.

"The enemy's UAV hit was recorded at 14 locations, as well as fallen downed ones at 2 locations," the report says.

