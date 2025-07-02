$41.780.14
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 114 UAVs: 79 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Russia launched 4 S-300 missiles and 114 drones at Ukraine on the night of July 2. Air defense forces neutralized 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs.

Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 114 UAVs: 79 drones neutralized

Russia launched four S-300 missiles and 114 drones at Ukraine overnight, 79 of the latter were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 2, the enemy attacked with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region and 114 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east and south of the country. 40 were shot down by fire weapons, 39 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- reported the Air Force on social networks.

"The enemy's UAV hit was recorded at 14 locations, as well as fallen downed ones at 2 locations," the report says.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Kursk Oblast
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
Ukraine
