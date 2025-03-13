Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 117 drones: 74 UAVs were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a missile and drones. Air defense forces shot down 74 enemy targets in 11 regions, but there were hits in 7 regions.
russia attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile and 117 drones, 74 drones were shot down in 11 regions, the russian attack affected 7 regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of March 13, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 117 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions of Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of 74 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed.
38 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the russian attack, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Odesa region and Zaporizhia region were affected," the report says.
