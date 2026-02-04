88 out of 105 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 drones overnight, 88 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 4 (from 7:00 p.m. on February 3), the enemy attacked with 105 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, TOT Donetsk, Chauda – TOT Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 88 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 17 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as debris falling at 5 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and fires in residential areas