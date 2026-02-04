$42.970.16
February 3, 10:15 PM
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
The Diplomat

88 out of 105 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

On the night of February 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 88 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

88 out of 105 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 drones overnight, 88 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 4 (from 7:00 p.m. on February 3), the enemy attacked with 105 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, TOT Donetsk, Chauda – TOT Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 88 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 17 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as debris falling at 5 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and fires in residential areas04.02.26, 07:52 • 780 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk