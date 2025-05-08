Russia attacked Poltava region with a missile during the "ceasefire"

On the evening of May 8, despite the declared "truce", Russia attacked the Poltava region with a missile. It was shot down by air defense, and the city authorities reported damage. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA) Volodymyr Kogut in Telegram.

Today, during the last air alert in the Myrhorod district, air defense was working. As a result of shooting down an enemy missile, the explosive wave damaged the roofs and glazing of private houses. - the official wrote.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Thank you to the Air Defense Forces for their work," added the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration

Let us remind you

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are suspended for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "truce" on May 9 "a test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the "truce" declared by Russia is not in effect, attacks continue. Since midnight, 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations have been recorded.

Russia violates its own "truce" and falsely accuses Ukraine - NSCD's Center for Counteracting Disinformation