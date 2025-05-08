$41.440.02
Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
07:03 PM • 10902 views

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

05:55 PM • 24804 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 72804 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 126757 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 99274 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 104366 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158843 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 107809 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123083 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43144 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Russia attacked Poltava region with a missile during the "ceasefire"

Kyiv

 • 376 views

On the evening of May 8, despite the declared ceasefire, Russia attacked the Poltava region with a missile. Air defense shot it down, but the blast wave damaged the roofs and glazing of private houses.

Russia attacked Poltava region with a missile during the "ceasefire"

On the evening of May 8, despite the declared "truce", Russia attacked the Poltava region with a missile. It was shot down by air defense, and the city authorities reported damage. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA) Volodymyr Kogut in Telegram.

Today, during the last air alert in the Myrhorod district, air defense was working. As a result of shooting down an enemy missile, the explosive wave damaged the roofs and glazing of private houses.

- the official wrote.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Thank you to the Air Defense Forces for their work," added the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration

Let us remind you

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are suspended for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "truce" on May 9 "a test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the "truce" declared by Russia is not in effect, attacks continue. Since midnight, 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations have been recorded.

Russia violates its own "truce" and falsely accuses Ukraine - NSCD's Center for Counteracting Disinformation08.05.25, 13:42 • 5556 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
