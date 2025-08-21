Russia attacked Ukraine's gas transmission infrastructure overnight, one facility was hit - Ministry of Energy

An object of Ukraine's gas transmission system was hit by enemy drones on the night of August 21, the damage has been localized, and the assessment of losses is ongoing, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday on social media, writes UNN.

Objects of the gas transmission infrastructure were attacked by enemy UAVs. On the night of August 20-21, during a Russian air attack, one of the objects of Ukraine's gas transmission system was hit. The assessment of the damage caused is ongoing. Thanks to the actions of the personnel, the damage site has been localized. - emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

