Russia attacked Ukraine's gas transmission infrastructure overnight, one facility was hit - Ministry of Energy

07:38 AM • 9354 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 20162 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 27276 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 55144 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 144564 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 67048 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 118407 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 306517 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 93966 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 87344 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 21229 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 43089 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 48464 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 45133 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 27908 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 65996 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Crimea
Volyn Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 39890 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 36395 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 37039 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 65688 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 80093 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hryvnia
Shahed-136

Russia attacked Ukraine's gas transmission infrastructure overnight, one facility was hit - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

On the night of August 21, a facility of Ukraine's gas transmission system was hit by enemy UAVs. The damage has been localized, and the assessment of losses is underway.

Russia attacked Ukraine's gas transmission infrastructure overnight, one facility was hit - Ministry of Energy

An object of Ukraine's gas transmission system was hit by enemy drones on the night of August 21, the damage has been localized, and the assessment of losses is ongoing, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday on social media, writes UNN.

Objects of the gas transmission infrastructure were attacked by enemy UAVs. On the night of August 20-21, during a Russian air attack, one of the objects of Ukraine's gas transmission system was hit. The assessment of the damage caused is ongoing. Thanks to the actions of the personnel, the damage site has been localized.

- emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

"One of the insane anti-records": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack and pointed to the lack of a signal from Moscow regarding negotiations21.08.25, 10:35 • 1740 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle