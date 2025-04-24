Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: an industrial enterprise in Pavlograd was under attack

Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones at night, an industrial enterprise in Pavlograd was under attack, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

At night, the Russian army massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones. An industrial enterprise was under attack in Pavlograd. Preliminarily, there are no dead or injured - wrote Lysak.

According to him, the aggressor targeted Nikopol region with UAVs and artillery. Nikopol and Marhanetska community suffered. "People are unharmed," he said.

According to updated information, due to yesterday's KAB strikes on Synelnykiv region, according to him, 8 more private houses, a shop and a car were damaged.