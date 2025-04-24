Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: an industrial enterprise in Pavlograd was under attack

$41.520.14
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 10999 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 38011 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 88108 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 105475 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 65708 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 108822 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 48408 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33069 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35857 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Exclusives
747 mm
Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end - WSJ

April 23, 08:25 PM • 18632 views

Enemy launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv

April 23, 10:34 PM • 27784 views

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

April 23, 10:52 PM • 26209 views

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 14535 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 51918 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 105475 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 68452 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 108822 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 81452 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 96689 views
Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 27053 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 34900 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 46399 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 45154 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 74710 views
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: an industrial enterprise in Pavlograd was under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

At night, Russian troops massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, an industrial enterprise in Pavlograd was damaged. Nikopol region was also under attack, no people were injured.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: an industrial enterprise in Pavlograd was under attack

Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones at night, an industrial enterprise in Pavlograd was under attack, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

At night, the Russian army massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones. An industrial enterprise was under attack in Pavlograd. Preliminarily, there are no dead or injured

- wrote Lysak.

According to him, the aggressor targeted Nikopol region with UAVs and artillery. Nikopol and Marhanetska community suffered. "People are unharmed," he said.

According to updated information, due to yesterday's KAB strikes on Synelnykiv region, according to him, 8 more private houses, a shop and a car were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
