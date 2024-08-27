Russia announces revision of nuclear doctrine

Russia has its own nuclear doctrine, which is currently being refined, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.

Russia is currently clarifying its nuclear doctrine. “We have our own doctrine, including the doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons, which, by the way, is being clarified and which is very well known to American officials,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At the same time, Lavrov criticized the United States for allegedly limiting discussions about a possible third world war to Europe.

At the end of June, Russian President Vladimir Putin already stated that Russia was considering facilitating the use of nuclear weapons.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested that “some concretization” of Russia's nuclear doctrine may take place in some time in the face of “further escalation of the situation by Moscow's opponents.

