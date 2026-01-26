Ruslan Malinovskyi saved "Genoa" with a killer free-kick and explained how he managed to score such a masterpiece

Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi became one of the heroes of Genoa's victory over Bologna in a Serie A match. The Ukrainian managed to score an incredible goal with an unrivaled free-kick. Ruslan commented on his goal in an interview with the Italian Secoloxix, reports UNN.

Thus, the player opened the scoring for the "Griffins" in the 62nd minute, reducing the gap from Bologna by 1 goal and making the score 1:2 at that moment. Ultimately, the game ended 3:2 in favor of "Genoa".

I hesitated a bit whether to shoot directly or cross, but Junior Messias advised me to shoot directly because goalkeeper Ravaglia had just come onto the field. I looked at coach De Rossi and the bench, but decided to shoot myself. I dedicate this goal to my family, who couldn't be at the stadium today, and to my wife, who always tells me to shoot - said Malinovskyi.

Ultimately, Ruslan, after analyzing the match, praised the opponent.

"Bologna is a strong team, and today we won thanks to the details. We have young players, and we need to help them develop. The key moment was the sending off of their goalkeeper; Bologna was also tired after the Europa League match. I'm happy for Junior Messias and Ekuban, who has been playing here for many years and scored some incredible goals."