Ruslan Malinovskyi saved "Genoa" with a killer free-kick and explained how he managed to score such a masterpiece

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 4540 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 11245 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 14274 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 25747 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 20583 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 40392 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21028 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 37576 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23218 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28118 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 30411 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 26881 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 30513 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 21950 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 14402 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 25747 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 40392 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 30533 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 37576 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 114653 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 1658 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 2424 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 9124 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 32817 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 32178 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

Ruslan Malinovskyi saved "Genoa" with a killer free-kick and explained how he managed to score such a masterpiece

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored a free-kick goal for "Genoa" in a Serie A match. His goal helped the team secure a 3-2 victory over "Bologna".

Ruslan Malinovskyi saved "Genoa" with a killer free-kick and explained how he managed to score such a masterpiece

Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi became one of the heroes of Genoa's victory over Bologna in a Serie A match. The Ukrainian managed to score an incredible goal with an unrivaled free-kick. Ruslan commented on his goal in an interview with the Italian Secoloxix, reports UNN.

Thus, the player opened the scoring for the "Griffins" in the 62nd minute, reducing the gap from Bologna by 1 goal and making the score 1:2 at that moment. Ultimately, the game ended 3:2 in favor of "Genoa".  

 I hesitated a bit whether to shoot directly or cross, but Junior Messias advised me to shoot directly because goalkeeper Ravaglia had just come onto the field. I looked at coach De Rossi and the bench, but decided to shoot myself. I dedicate this goal to my family, who couldn't be at the stadium today, and to my wife, who always tells me to shoot 

- said Malinovskyi.

Ultimately, Ruslan, after analyzing the match, praised the opponent.

"Bologna is a strong team, and today we won thanks to the details. We have young players, and we need to help them develop. The key moment was the sending off of their goalkeeper; Bologna was also tired after the Europa League match. I'm happy for Junior Messias and Ekuban, who has been playing here for many years and scored some incredible goals."

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports