Running on the balustrade between escalators and damaging an advertising light: a 19-year-old in Kyiv was notified of suspicion

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 2172 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 1312 views
European Commission presents 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what's included
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 9350 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 27293 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 44860 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 42735 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64109 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44101 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51802 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79220 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.5m/s
53%
753mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideoSeptember 19, 05:36 AM • 21794 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 21263 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 16742 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 13796 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 14520 views
Publications
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 2172 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 9350 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 44860 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 53938 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79220 views
Actual people
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 4964 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 7236 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 21303 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 40492 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 38832 views
Actual
Mi-8
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Running on the balustrade between escalators and damaging an advertising light: a 19-year-old in Kyiv was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In Kyiv, a 19-year-old ran on the balustrade between escalators at the Khreshchatyk metro station and damaged an advertising light. He faces up to five years of restricted freedom for hooliganism.

Running on the balustrade between escalators and damaging an advertising light: a 19-year-old in Kyiv was notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a 19-year-old boy ran along the balustrade between escalators and damaged a рекламний світильник (advertising light fixture). He faces up to five years of restricted freedom for committing hooligan acts, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers found information about the incident from social networks. Thus, a video appeared on some Telegram channels showing an unknown boy running along the balustrade between the escalators of the Khreshchatyk metro station, clinging to advertising light fixtures with his hand. In particular, he broke one of them, causing material damage to the advertising company.

The police identified the offender as a 19-year-old native of Cherkasy region, who recently arrived in the capital for work.

Currently, investigators have notified the young man of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.

He beat a Kyiv resident in the subway because of his hair color: 18-year-old man was notified of suspicion03.02.24, 17:09 • 57340 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Kyiv