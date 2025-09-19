Running on the balustrade between escalators and damaging an advertising light: a 19-year-old in Kyiv was notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a 19-year-old ran on the balustrade between escalators at the Khreshchatyk metro station and damaged an advertising light. He faces up to five years of restricted freedom for hooliganism.
In Kyiv, a 19-year-old boy ran along the balustrade between escalators and damaged a рекламний світильник (advertising light fixture). He faces up to five years of restricted freedom for committing hooligan acts, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.
Details
Law enforcement officers found information about the incident from social networks. Thus, a video appeared on some Telegram channels showing an unknown boy running along the balustrade between the escalators of the Khreshchatyk metro station, clinging to advertising light fixtures with his hand. In particular, he broke one of them, causing material damage to the advertising company.
The police identified the offender as a 19-year-old native of Cherkasy region, who recently arrived in the capital for work.
Currently, investigators have notified the young man of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.
