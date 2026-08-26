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Rubio said that the US is not currently planning new strikes on Iran – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The US is not currently planning new strikes on Iran, focusing instead on sanctions and a naval blockade. A military response has not been ruled out in the event of an attack by Tehran.

Rubio said that the US is not currently planning new strikes on Iran – Axios

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed several foreign counterparts in recent days that Washington is not currently planning to carry out new strikes on Iran. Instead, the administration of Donald Trump has focused on economic and naval pressure on Tehran. UNN reports this, citing Axios.

Details

According to U.S. officials, this involves tightening sanctions, a naval blockade, and efforts to ensure that as much oil as possible can be transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio allegedly made it clear that the United States does not plan to return to large-scale combat operations, but does not rule out new strikes if Iran attacks first.

The U.S. is increasing pressure on Iran

U.S. officials believe that the clearing of mines from the Strait of Hormuz by the U.S. Navy and the increase in the number of tankers passing through it have significantly weakened Tehran's position.

According to them, Iran is losing control over a key oil-export route. At the same time, the U.S. naval blockade is limiting Tehran's revenues. In particular, over the past two weeks, almost no tankers have been observed near Kharg Island, the main hub for Iranian oil exports.

The Iranians have lost control of the strait. The United States now controls it

— one of the U.S. officials said.

According to State Department representative Tommy Pigott, Iran's economy is in a difficult state, while Washington continues to cut off the regime's financial resources.

The current policy is expected to remain in place at least until the U.S. midterm elections. At the same time, Washington allows for a revision of its strategy and a return to a military scenario in the future.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire and freedom of navigation26.08.26, 00:05 • 1576 views

Stepan Haftko

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