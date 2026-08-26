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The United States and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire and freedom of navigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The United States and Iran have agreed on a ceasefire regime that provides for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. An announcement is expected in the coming days.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire and freedom of navigation

The United States and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire regime that provides, among other things, for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by the Turkish Anadolu Agency, citing Pakistani and Iranian sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources, the agreement between Washington and Tehran may be officially announced in the coming days.

The agreements also provide for ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key routes for transporting oil and other energy resources.

No other details regarding the terms of the possible ceasefire have been reported so far.

Iran and Oman have proposed an interim agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, officials say25.08.26, 20:10 • 3088 views

Stepan Haftko

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